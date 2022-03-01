Dry Season Hydrological Conditions in the Lower Mekong River Basin: November 2020–May 2021

Executive Summary

This Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) hydro-meteorological conditions over the 2020–2021 dry season, spanning November 2020– May 2021 (i.e. the 2021 dry season). The overall conditions are summarized below.

The 2021 accumulated rainfall follows the long-term average (LTA), higher than 2019 and 2020, particularly for the last two months. The water levels of the Mekong River were lower than their LTAs for all monitoring stations for November and December 2020, and January 2021. But they were higher than the LTAs for February–May 2021, and thus compliant with agreed dry season thresholds according to the MRC Procedures for the Maintenance of Flows on the Mainstream (PMFM) for monitoring1. For the Mekong Delta in Viet Nam at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, the fluctuation levels have been out of the historical range between maximum and minimum levels for almost six months. However, this may be due to exceptional spring and neap tidal effects due to the closeness of the moon, and potentially higher sea levels.

The Jinghong hydrological station experienced rapid fluctuations lasting several days. The water level at Chiang Saen and Chiang Khan is less variable as the flow peaks attenuate downstream. The maximum rate of water-level change at these two sites was less than 0.5 m/day, which is considered “not significant” according to the MRC Hydropower Guideline for Aquatic Ecology and Geomorphology. But this may cause problems for navigation along narrower stretches of the river where fluctuations would be more observable.

The Tonle Sap Lake experienced extremely dry conditions. The water volumes of the Lake were higher than in 2020 and closer to the 2019 volumes (both of which were drought years) but lower than in 2018 over the same period. The Lake's water volume for this dry season is considered low compared to the LTA levels.

The rainfall and river flow during the 2021 dry season were at normal levels. The meteorological indicator shows some moderate and severe dryness in the lower part of the LMB, covering some northern part of Cambodia and Central Highland of Viet Nam.

Forecasts suggest that the LMB is likely to receive above-average rainfall in June and August but below-average rainfall in July. The low levels in the Tonle Sap Lake in May will continue into June and July as the tributary dams fill up as the rain starts. The reverse flow to the Tonle Sap Lake, which usually starts in mid-May, is consequently expected to follow the previous year’s pattern but is still subject to actual rainfall over LMB from June to October 2021.

Transparent and timely data and information sharing and exchange remain critical. The Mekong River Commission Secretariat (MRCS) continues to identify additional key data and information necessary for water resource management and development. Additional efforts in data and information sharing and exchange by the MRC Member Countries (MCs) and Dialogue Partners are highly encouraged. Prior notification of planned operations along the Lancang Cascade will help alleviate potential navigation problems.