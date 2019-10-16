Disaster Risk Reduction in Cambodia, Status Report (July 2019)

Introduction

Cambodia is located between Thailand, Viet Nam and Lao PDR in Southeast Asia. Approximately 46 percent of the 181,035 km2 of the country’s land area is covered with tropical forests, which are a home to 14 genera of endangered animals, 2,300 plant species and contain one of the seven elephant corridors left in the world (CFE-DM, 2017). Mountains, forests, rivers, floodplains and lakes form the foundations to the flourishing ecological systems, including the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia, Tonlé Sap, and its floodplains along the Mekong River. The lake’s surface area is known to increase by up to 600 percent between dry and monsoon seasons, with water levels fluctuating by 7 to 8 meters (Fujii, et al., 2003). This process creates the country’s most agriculturally productive ecosystems, and the floodplains are central to the domestic food supply.

Administratively the country consists of 24 provinces and the municipality of the metropolitan area of Phnom Penh, the capital city, governed by a parliamentary constitutional monarchy. The state’s power is being disseminated via the National Assembly, consisting of elected representatives of the citizens.

In terms of economy, Cambodia has developed rapidly, and reached lower-middle income threshold after a rapid market transformation which is currently moving away from reliance on agriculture (OECD, 2017). Hopes are to attain upper middle-income status by 2030 with the support of growing tourism sector, construction, and garment exports, and the average growth rate of 7.7 percent between 1995 and 2018 already places Cambodia among the fastest growing economies in the world (World Bank, 2019).

Hazards in Cambodia include almost every hydrometeorological event from floods, storms and tropical cyclones to droughts (figure 1). Furthermore, fires, epidemics, lightning strikes and landslides (in the northern mountainous regions) contribute to disaster risks as well. Of these, riverine flooding poses the highest risk in terms of Average Annual Loss (AAL1 ) to capital stock in Cambodia, which places the country 3rd highest after Myanmar and Lao PDR in a global comparison (UNISDR, 2015). Additionally, climate change is predicted to have impacts on the flood-pulse powered ecosystems, which are vulnerable to changes in annual weather patterns, such as the increase in, or lack of monsoonal precipitation (CFE-DM, 2017).

Potential impacts of climate change bear grave consequences to the population, livelihoods and food security as well. 90 percent of the population are engaged in agricultural activities, and roughly 80 percent rely on subsistence crops (USAID, 2019). Agricultural activities comprise approximately 27 percent of the GDP, and the fishing industry contributes by 12 percent (USAID, 2019), both of which are major sources of income, and are an integral part of the domestic food security. However, informal economy is still the sector providing employment for nearly 60 percent of Cambodians (USAID, 2019), indicating that many are vulnerable to external shocks which might destabilize livelihoods and incomes of people working outside the social protection system and infrastructure. Yet, the impacts of disasters to these demographics is difficult to measure due to lack of data.