Deployment To The East

Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is deploying 192 demining experts to implement the NPA-CMAC Cluster Munition Remnant Survey (CMRS) and Clearance in Eastern Cambodia project after they completed refresher training on standard operating procedure (SOP) and operational tool applications before starting the project.

The refresher training course, for a period of 10 days starting from 2nd March to 11th March 2020, was conducted at Technical Institute of Mine Action (TIMA) in Kampong Chhnang province focusing on main topics including:

The SOP application

The application of VMH3CS mine detector

Database management

Project orientation and target clearance for each tool, and

EOD safety in operations.

On the occasion of a visit to the demining experts and project opening announcement which is held at TIMA on 12th March 2020, H.E. Heng Ratana, Delegate of the Royal Government in charge as Director General of CMAC, said the project which was signed between Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and CMAC on 5th March 2020 for the period of 12 months starting from 1st March 2020 to 28th February 2021 is funded by the United States (US) Government with the amount of 1,600,000 US dollars.

The project is implemented in the provinces of Kampong Cham, Thong Khmum, Katie, Strung Treng, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Mondulkiri where 19,016,932 m2 of ERW contaminated area will be released and 30,000,000 m2 will be surveyed.

Meanwhile, he also expresses his deep thanks to NPA and the US Government for the assistance in release of ERW contaminated land to increase safety of Cambodians in this peaceful Kingdom.

Taking this opportunity, he reminds them additionally of prevention from Covid-19 (Corona virus) and that if there is any suspected case, they have to report to and visit doctor and, especially, follow properly the instructions of the Ministry of Health as well.