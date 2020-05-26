CMAC 4-Month Achievements

4-Month Achievements (1st January-30 April 2020): CMAC has released almost 30 square kilometers of landmines and remnants of war contaminated areas. Found and destroyed almost 14,000 landmines and UXOs. At the same time, CMAC has conducted MRE 6,030 cessions with over 537,000 participants. Conducted survey on 786 minefields/UXO and provided trainings over 670 mine action experts. This achievement reflected to 35% of annual work plan in 2020! This annual work plan sets two targets, 1. with actual available resources is 81 square kilometers and 2. with expect mobilizing extra resources reach to 112 square kilometers.