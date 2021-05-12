Child Protection and Participation Technical Programme – Fact Sheet - Cambodia

INTRODUCTION

This document presents an overview about the Child Protection and Participation Technical Programme, implemented by World Vision International - Cambodia (WVI-C), since October 2018. This technical programme covers the technical areas of Child Protection and Adolescent and Youth Participation with the objective of improving the protection and participation of children in Cambodia.

Promoting child protection and adolescent participation is one of the three strategic priorities of WVI-C. The Child Protection and Participation programme has been implemented across 40 Area Programmes (Districts), in 9 provinces and Phnom Penh City. The majority of WVI-C projects are funded through child sponsorship projects.

Through this funding WVI-C implements a comprehensive systems approach for child protection and adolescent participation using evidence-based interventions;