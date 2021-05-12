Cambodia
Child Protection and Participation Technical Programme – Fact Sheet - Cambodia
Attachments
INTRODUCTION
This document presents an overview about the Child Protection and Participation Technical Programme, implemented by World Vision International - Cambodia (WVI-C), since October 2018. This technical programme covers the technical areas of Child Protection and Adolescent and Youth Participation with the objective of improving the protection and participation of children in Cambodia.
Promoting child protection and adolescent participation is one of the three strategic priorities of WVI-C. The Child Protection and Participation programme has been implemented across 40 Area Programmes (Districts), in 9 provinces and Phnom Penh City. The majority of WVI-C projects are funded through child sponsorship projects.
Through this funding WVI-C implements a comprehensive systems approach for child protection and adolescent participation using evidence-based interventions;
Empowering children and adolescents with life skills, resilience, psychosocial well-being and meaningful participation in decisions that affect their lives
Transforming attitudes, norms and behaviours of parents, faith leaders, faith communities and community members while promoting positive norms and practices
Strengthening services and support mechanisms and the capacity, coordination, and collaboration of formal and informal actors to prevent, protect and respond
Improving laws and accountability through advocacy at all levels and citizen voice in the quality and provision of services by service providers and local duty bearers