CARE supports vulnerable groups affected by COVID in Cambodia as case numbers increase

Cambodia’s first case of COVID-19 community transmission in December 2020 came much later than it did in so many other countries. But since then, the virus has taken hold, with over 15,000 reported cases and rising. Districts in the capital Phnom Penh and the neighbouring town of Takhmao have been divided into three lockdown zones, with ‘Red Zones’ having the strictest lockdown measures. The government has set up food distributions to support those families in Red Zones. The vaccination program has started but has been temporarily halted in Phnom Penh during the lockdown.

“CARE is deeply concerned about the COVID situation in Cambodia. We are supporting 4,000 women who work in the garment sector in factories that have suspended operations or are shuttered by providing personal protective equipment and financial support. Many of these workers have limited financial means and those living in Red Zones are facing food insecurity. The authorities have started food distributions, but the needs are high. CARE is working with municipal authorities to provide additional support by transferring small grants.

“Those with existing vulnerabilities, including women and girls, must be supported through this difficult time. Sharing clear information with the general population about how to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy is crucial. CARE works with the Royal Government of Cambodia to reach these vulnerable groups.” Jan Noorlander, CARE Cambodia Interim Country Director

Founded in 1945, CARE is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organisations fighting global poverty. CARE has a special focus on empowering and meeting the needs of women and girls and promoting gender equality and works in 100 countries around the world.

In Cambodia CARE works with women who have migrated to urban areas, women and girls from ethnic minorities and rural women who are denied multiple rights.

