Cambodia, Vietnam - Floods and landslides (NCHMF, MOWRAM, NOAA-CC, Cambodia Humanitarian Response Forum, VDMA, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Cambodia and Vietnam, causing floods, river overflow, and triggering a number of landslides.

Since 1 September, floods in Cambodia have resulted in at least 15 fatalities (of which 14 in Banteay Meanchey Province, and one in Oddar Meanchey Province) and more than 167,770 affected people. About 5,000 households have been evacuated as more than 33,500 houses sustained damage.

On 10-11 October in central Vietnam, floods, and landslides caused two missing people in Quang Ngai Province, while about 2,000 houses in the Province have been flooded. The flooding in Quang Ngai concentrated in Nghia Hanh and Duc Pho Districts, with an average flood level of 0.3 - 0.7m. More than 1,000 people have been reallocated to temporary shelters.