Cambodia + 1 more
Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam - Mekong floods and Tropical Cyclone 19-Pepito (ECHO Daily Flash 20 October 2020)
- In Cambodia, flooding has worsened in parts of the country due to heavy rain and dam releases in bordering parts of Thailand. The National Committee for Disaster Management reported that flooding since early October has affected over 240,000 people in the country and at least 20 people have lost their lives. Almost 60,000 houses were damaged, and over 26,000 people had been evacuated. Thousands of hectares of rice and other crops were also damaged.
- In Thailand, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports that 28 provinces of the country have been affected by recent flooding, landslides and storm damage. A total of 25,546 households have been affected by floods and heavy rain. The government reported that the situation has been largely improved in several areas.
- In Vietnam, floods and landslides are reported to have left at least 102 people dead or missing according to media. At least 136,000 houses are inundated and 90,000 people had been evacuated.
- With the current forecast, Tropical Cyclone 19-Pepito likely to make landfall in the flooded provinces in the Central Vietnam during 23-24 October.