Cambodia - Severe weather (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2021)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been affecting several parts of western and northwestern Cambodia since 16 April, causing floods and leading to casualties. The worst-hit Provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Battambang and Pursat.

According to media reports, one person died and another has been injured in Banteay Ampil district (Oddar Meanchey Province) and 13 people have been injured in Krakor District (Pursat Province). In addition, almost 100 houses have been damaged or destroyed over the affected Provinces.