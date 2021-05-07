Cambodia

Cambodia - Severe weather (ADINet, Cambodia Meteo) (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

  • Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms, has been affecting most of Cambodia over the past 48 hours, causing several severe weather-related incidents (in particular due to lightning and strong winds) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The affected Provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Kratie, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Speu and Banteay Meanchey.

  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 May, eight injured people, more than 7,300 affected people and around 1,460 damaged houses across the aforementioned Provinces.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over most of the Country, in particular over central and western Provinces.

