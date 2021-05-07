Cambodia - Severe weather (ADINet, Cambodia Meteo) (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms, has been affecting most of Cambodia over the past 48 hours, causing several severe weather-related incidents (in particular due to lightning and strong winds) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The affected Provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Kratie, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Speu and Banteay Meanchey.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 May, eight injured people, more than 7,300 affected people and around 1,460 damaged houses across the aforementioned Provinces.