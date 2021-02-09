Cambodia Preparedness: Logistics Cluster Quarterly Update, October-December 2020

Highlights

Severe flooding in Cambodia in October 2020, and the subsequent infrastructure damages and multiple donations received, have demonstrated the importance of humanitarian logistics preparedness and the roles of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) in coordinating rescue and relief efforts by government agencies at different levels. The flood also presented the critical roles of provincial-level stakeholders as first responders and led to ongoing discussions between NCDM, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project on organising the first Provincial Humanitarian Logistics Preparedness Workshop, which will take place in early 2021.

The recruitment process of the national Logistics Preparedness Officer was commenced to support national emergency responders in their various activities for enhancing humanitarian logistics preparedness. Some of the activities planned for 2021 include three Provincial Humanitarian Logistics Preparedness Workshops, one National Humanitarian Logistics Preparedness Workshop, and continued support to NCDM in the coordination of the humanitarian logistics preparedness network.

Background

Based on risk indices and national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators, in 2018 Cambodia was identified as one of 24 country candidates for the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”). The primary aim of the Project is to support and empower national actors to strengthen their capacity to autonomously prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises. A key element of this is the facilitation of a coordinated approach towards improving the resilience of local humanitarian supply chains and supporting effective information exchange between the government, national actors and the private sector, to ensure all actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses. In the event of a large-scale disaster event and should the Government of Cambodia request international humanitarian assistance, the Global Logistics Cluster capacities can support national actors in facilitating a coordinated response.

In March 2020, a Preparedness Expert was deployed to Cambodia to commence the process of mapping national logistics capacities and identifying existing national disaster management structures and frameworks. She has worked with national responders to augment information sharing and exchange, and provided technical support and guidance towards establishing a coordinated and localised approach to humanitarian logistics preparedness activities.

Cambodia is exposed to yearly recurrent floods that place rural population and their agriculture-based livelihoods in significant risk. The last major events that depleted the capacities of national emergency responders occurred in 2011 and 2013, where a combination of successive typhoons and a strong monsoon season caused the water levels of the Tonle Sap and Mekong River to rise, leading to extensive flooding with an estimated affected population of 1.8 million.

Cambodia is further exposed to extreme weather events triggered by El-Niño causing severe drought. The hottest year recorded in 2016 triggered drought that was described by Prime Minister Hun Sen as the “worst natural disaster occurring in Cambodia in 100 years”.