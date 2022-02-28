Cambodia: National Mine Awareness Day

Remarks by Mrs. Alissar Chaker, Resident Representative

Excellency Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and First-Vice President of the CMAA (representing Samdech Akka Moha Sena Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, President of CMAA)

ExcellencyTina Redshaw, Ambassador of the UK to Cambodia

Excellency General Sem Sovanny, Second Vice President of CMAA

Excellency Yong Kimhean, Deputy Governor of Preah Vihear Province

Excellency Prum Sophakmonkol, Secretary General of CMAA

Excellencies and colleagues

I am honored to be here today on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme in Cambodia, to celebrate with you all, Cambodia’s National Mine Awareness Day 2022.

I would like to begin by commending Cambodia’s commitment to mine clearance and the ambition of the Kingdom’s leadership and its efforts for achieving Cambodia Sustainable Development Goal #18 for a mine-free Cambodia by 2025.

I would also like to extend my respect to His Excellency Ly Thuch for his direction and strong leadership, and to Excellencies General Sem Sovanny and Prum Sophakmonkol, reconfirming UNDP’s commitment to support their efforts for achieving the CSDG#18.

We are all here today to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the National Mine Awareness Day and to celebrate the sector’s achievement in humanitarian demining, which commenced 30 years ago in 1992. Anti-personnel mines and explosive remnants of war have caused widespread fear and suffering to individuals, families, and communities, significantly impacting the nation’s development prospects. However, through diligent work throughout these years, you have saved the lives of many and have provided some of the most vulnerable and impoverished people with a chance to improve their livelihoods through access to cleared land and its return to productive use.

In 2021, the demining community stepped-up to the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector continued to deliver results, fulfilling obligations, surveying, clearing, training, and eradicating the threat of landmines and explosive ordnance. I would like to highlight, particularly, the valuable contribution of deminers who are undertaking the critical, frontline work – they are the heroes of the sector both in Cambodia and abroad as part of the UN peacekeeping troops. Particular recognition goes to the Royal Cambodian Army for its crucial role in mobilizing additional deminers.

And while we progress on clearance, we must not forget the other 5 pillars of mine action, namely, Mine Risk Education for reducing the risk of injury from mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) by raising awareness and promoting behavioral change through public-information campaigns, education and training, and liaison with communities.

Prevention is better than cure. Over 65,000 casualties have been reported since 1979, over 4,650 in 1979 alone. This number dropped to 44[1] casualties last year thanks to Mine Risk Education, among others.

UNDP continues to proudly partner with the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority in Mine Risk Education efforts, conducting campaigns in high-risk areas and creating awareness on risks through visual and multimedia material. Teachers and police who can reach those most at risk were involved in sharing key messages. We also thank them for their support. I would like also to recognize the role and contribution and thank communities, partner NGOs and volunteers who play a critical role in preventing fatal mistake.

Coincidently, this year also marks 30 years of the United Nations’ involvement in mine action, which commenced here in Cambodia. UNDP has been a proud partner of the Royal Government of Cambodia in the mine action sector. The robust and lasting partnership between UNDP and the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority continues to deliver significant results.

Since the inception of the current flagship project, Clearing for Results, in 2006, over 280 square kilometers were cleared to put back safe land to productive use in affected communities. This amounts to 10 percent of the sector-wide achievement, which benefited over one million people in poor, rural communities, of whom 50% are women. This achievement was possible thanks to our development partners, and particularly, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

We know that there are many challenges laying ahead. At times it might seem impossible or too difficult, but it is not. Together we can do so much to support the implementation of the National Mine Action Strategy. Cambodia, despite its painful history, is a story of optimism and success as we have seen over the past three decades.

UNDP remains a strong and committed partner to the Royal Government of Cambodia in the pursuit of a mine-free Cambodia by 2025, leaving none of the affected communities or people behind.

Thank you

[1] 1979 = 4674 (3873 mine + 801 ERW) to 2021 = 44 (22 mine + 22 ERW)