Cambodia: Market & Seasonal Monitoring Update - September 2022

Summary of Key Findings

In September 2022, the cost of a basic food basket (BFB) dropped slightly (-2.0% MoM, +1.8% YoY), to 108,918 riels/person/month (equivalent to USD 26.6). On average, the BFB costs slightly more in urban areas (USD 26.9; -2.2% MoM) than in rural areas (USD 26.0; -1.3% MoM).

Most food commodities in the basket exhibited only marginal price fluctuations (±<5.0% MoM) in September, except for morning glory (-7.8% MoM). Despite some easing, some food commodities still show substantial long-term price increases such as morning glory (+28.9% YoY), vegetable oil (+20.4% YoY), which is mostly imported, and duck eggs (+14.7% YoY).

Market functionality improved notably throughout September with the Market Functionality Index (MFI) rising to its highest value since the beginning of this year. This increase was driven by improvements in (1) the physical availability of essential goods in sufficient quantities and (2) the predictability of prices. Along similar lines, the number of customers visiting markets improved throughout the reporting month which was likely due to increased consumer demand associated with the Pchum Ben festival.

Despite some easing, fuel prices in Cambodia remain high. Moreover, flash floods in some parts of the country coupled with continuously high prices for fertilizer may negatively affect domestic food production in the mid-term as agricultural inputs become less affordable.