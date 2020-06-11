Cambodia: Food Price Update - May 2020. Focus; Effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on food prices

Preface

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rapidly evolving across the globe since the beginning of 2020. On 11 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized it as a global pandemic. As of 27 May, according to WHO, there were more than 5.5 million reported cases and 350,000 deaths worldwide; in Cambodia, there have been a total of 126 cases since the first on 27 January.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Trade and travel have been severely restricted, and many countries, including Cambodia and others across Asia, have instituted lockdown measures to contain the spread.

In order to understand if the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted food availability and access at markets in Cambodia, the World Food Programme (WFP) monitors the retail and wholesale prices of key food commodities, including rice, fish, vegetables and vegetable oil, in 45 urban and rural markets across the country*.

An average of 340 traders are interviewed every two weeks, through a call center contracted by WFP. In addition to prices, market chiefs are also interviewed to assess market functionality, including supply and demand issues. Contextual information is used to interpret the results. This system is based on long-term cooperation with the Agricultural Marketing Office (AMO) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).