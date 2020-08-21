Cambodia: Food Price Update - July 2020. Focus; Effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on food prices

Preface

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rapidly evolving across the globe since the beginning of 2020. On 11 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized it as a global pandemic. As of 31 July, according to WHO, there were more than 17 million reported cases and more than 668,000 deaths worldwide; in Cambodia, since the first reported case on 27 January, there have been a total of 234 cases and no deaths (as of 31 July).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Trade and travel have been severely restricted, and many countries, including Cambodia and others across Asia, have instituted measures to contain the spread.

In order to understand if the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted food availability and access at markets in Cambodia, the World Food Programme (WFP) monitors the retail and wholesale prices of key food commodities, including mixed rice, fish, vegetables and vegetable oil, in 45 urban and rural markets across the country (see the Methods section for more details). An average of 340 traders and market chiefs are interviewed every two weeks, through a call center contracted by WFP. In addition to prices, market chiefs are also interviewed to assess market functionality, including supply and demand issues. Additional information is used to interpret the results and understand the broader context.

The July update is based on market data collected in the first and third weeks of July 2020; additional information is as of 31 July.

This system is based on long-term cooperation between WFP and the Agricultural Marketing Office (AMO) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).