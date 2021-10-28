Cambodia
Cambodia - Floods (ADINet, Cambodia Meteo, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting central-southern Cambodia (particularly the area of the capital Phnom Penh) since 25 October, causing river overflow (in particular the Prek Tnaot River) and triggering floods that have resulted in damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 27 October, nearly 12,500 affected people and around 3,000 affected houses across the Phnom Penh area.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including over the capital city area.