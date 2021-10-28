Cambodia

Cambodia - Floods (ADINet, Cambodia Meteo, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting central-southern Cambodia (particularly the area of the capital Phnom Penh) since 25 October, causing river overflow (in particular the Prek Tnaot River) and triggering floods that have resulted in damage.

  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 27 October, nearly 12,500 affected people and around 3,000 affected houses across the Phnom Penh area.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including over the capital city area.

