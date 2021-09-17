Cambodia, Flooding in Poipet City, Serey Sophorn City, and Mongkul Borei District, Banteay Meanchey (15 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mongkol Borei, Serei Saophoan

DESCRIPTION

Flood situation in Banteay Meanchey province (September 15, 2021) - Cities / Districts along the border of Poipet and Malai districts The water level decreased slightly due to no rain - The water level in Mongkul Borei district increased on the side. Upper and Stung Serey Sophorn water level increased due to continuous rain

* Impact and damage:

1-Poipet city: 2 villages in Sangkat Nimit flooded under 85 houses and some crops

2-Serey Sophorn city: affected Phneat commune Preah Ponlea and O'Ambel flooded under the houses of some people

3-Mongkul Borei district: affected Seur commune, flooded under 15 houses and Chamnom commune flooded 2,500 roads,

Provincial Disaster Management Committee, Armed Forces and local authorities intervened in time Source : Preliminary information from the Secretariat of the Provincial Disaster Management Committee