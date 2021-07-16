Cambodia, Flooding in Phnom Preuk District, Battambang (15 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phnum Proek

DESCRIPTION

On the morning of July 15, 2021, flooding occurred in Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province due to heavy rainfall on July 14, 2021. According to the preliminary report of the Provincial Disaster Management Secretariat, the initial impacts include: - Affecting 40 families and some crops (corn, potatoes, etc.) - A red gravel road in Buor commune, about 2,500 meters long. HE Nguon Rattanak, Governor of Battambang Province and Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Management Committee, sent a joint force to intervene and rescue the people in time