Cambodia, Flooding in Phnom Penh (25 Oct 2021)

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021 08:00:00

Phnom Penh

The rising water level of the Prek Tnaot River, which caused flooding. Residents in Daun Kok and Anlong Svay villages, Sangkat Boeung Thom, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh. According to local authorities in the area, the floods inundated about 210 families and affected 135 hectares of rice fields in five villages. For the 210 families affected by the floods, they will receive first aid in the form of food from the Kambol district authority.