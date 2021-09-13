Cambodia, Flooding in Malai District, Banteay Meanchey (11 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Malai

DESCRIPTION

View of flooding by rain in Boeung Chhongrok Techo village, Tuol Pong commune, Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province

Update: As of night 11 In September 2021, 228 families were affected by the floods in Boeung Chhongrok Techo village and 7 families were evacuated to safety.

The Provincial Disaster Management Committee, the Armed Forces and local authorities, in cooperation with the Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology, intervened to rescue the people in time and have been releasing water.