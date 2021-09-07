Cambodia, Flooding in Malai District and Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey (05 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Malai

DESCRIPTION

As of 5:00 pm on September 5, 2021, with continuous heavy rain in Banteay Meanchey province, causing the flooding of some areas.

According to the preliminary report of the Secretariat of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Disaster Management Committee, the victims include:

1. Malai district: 11 houses flooded (houses in the lowlands along the border)

2. Poipet City: flooded under houses in Stung Bot village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, 16 houses and some roads.

Rescue: Local forces and authorities rescued and evacuated people in a timely manner.

Current situation: The water is still fluctuating because it is still raining.