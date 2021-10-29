Cambodia

Cambodia, Flooding in Khan Dangkor and Khan Kambol (27 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000864-KHM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 20:37:33

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phnom Penh

DESCRIPTION

According to the preliminary report of Dangkor and Kambol Khan Administration, as of October 27, 2021, the two Khans have the following total impacts:

  • Affected 11 Sangkats (Khan Dangkor 10 Sangkats and Khan Kambol 1 Sangkats) 3,199 families equal to 11,399 people
  • 2,963 houses affected
  • 135 hectares of wet rice affected

Related Content