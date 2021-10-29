Cambodia
Cambodia, Flooding in Khan Dangkor and Khan Kambol (27 Oct 2021)
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000864-KHM | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 20:37:33
AFFECTED AREA/S
Phnom Penh
DESCRIPTION
According to the preliminary report of Dangkor and Kambol Khan Administration, as of October 27, 2021, the two Khans have the following total impacts:
- Affected 11 Sangkats (Khan Dangkor 10 Sangkats and Khan Kambol 1 Sangkats) 3,199 families equal to 11,399 people
- 2,963 houses affected
- 135 hectares of wet rice affected