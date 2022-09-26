Cambodia, Flooding in Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Siem Riep, Oddar Meanchey, and Banteay Meanchey (23 Sep 2022)

Kâmpóng Thum, Cambodia

Event Date : Fri, 23 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001036-KHM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bântéay Méanchey, Kâmpóng Thum, Otdar Mean Chey, Preah Vihéar, Siemréab

DESCRIPTION

About 500 families affected by floods in two provinces evacuated

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, five provinces were affected by the floods, including Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Siem Reap, Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey.

the National Committee for Disaster Management was ready with a total of 16 disaster search and rescue units to respond to possible incidents, especially floods. The rain that Cambodia always faces every year.