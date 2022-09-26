Cambodia, Flooding in Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Siem Riep, Oddar Meanchey, and Banteay Meanchey (23 Sep 2022)

Kâmpóng Thum, Cambodia
Event Date : Fri, 23 Sep 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001036-KHM | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bântéay Méanchey, Kâmpóng Thum, Otdar Mean Chey, Preah Vihéar, Siemréab
DESCRIPTION
About 500 families affected by floods in two provinces evacuated
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, five provinces were affected by the floods, including Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Siem Reap, Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey.
the National Committee for Disaster Management was ready with a total of 16 disaster search and rescue units to respond to possible incidents, especially floods. The rain that Cambodia always faces every year.