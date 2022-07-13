Cambodia, Flooding in Kampong Seila (Preah Sihanouk) (12 Jul 2022)

Kaôh Kong, Cambodia

Event Date : Tue, 12 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000744-KHM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 12 Jul 2022 11:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kampong Seila

DESCRIPTION

As of 11:30 a.m. on July 12, 2022, the water level at Stung Samrong Bridge between km 115-116 in Stung Samrong village, O'Bak Rotes commune, Kampong Seila district, Preah Sihanouk province, the water level was 5.20 meters from Bottom of the river. It is estimated that the water level will reach 5.60 meters to 5.70 meters and a state of emergency will be declared.

Four Gendarmerie Forces of Kampong Seila District Led by Lieutenant Colonel Suon Thea, Deputy District Commander, in collaboration with Kampong Seila District Administrative Unity Force led by Mr. Sao Borey Vattanak, Governor of Kampong Seila District, inspected the flood situation. Kraing Ath Chas village, Kampong Seila commune, Kampong Seila district, Sihanoukville province, with 42 houses (37 houses were flooded (no human or animal life was affected)).

Source: Sihanoukville Disaster Management Secretariat