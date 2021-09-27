Cambodia, Flooding in Bateay Meanchey Province (20 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bântéay Méanchey

DESCRIPTION

The total (primary) impacts caused by the floods in Banteay Meanchey province as of the evening of September 26, 2021 include:

Affects 6 cities-districts equal to 30 communes-Sangkats-Affects about 6,686 families and evacuates 736 families

Submerged about 5,000 hectares of rice and 309 hectares of mixed crops

People who are staying safe have received emergency food from Samdech Techo Prime Minister in full.

His Excellency General Dr. Bun Kim instructed the province, all special forces, rescue forces to continue to be ready and monitor the progress of the situation.