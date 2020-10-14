Cambodia
Cambodia, Flooding and Storms in Northwestern, Northern Plateau and Coastal Areas (08:36 Oct 13 2020)
Description
As of 13 Oct 2020
As consequences of TS NOUL, TS LINFA, and other tropical depressions, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across the country in the northwestern region, northern plateau, and coastal areas.
The constant heavy rain has caused severe flash floods in 19 provinces, including Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Sihanouk Ville, Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Udor Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kompong Spue, Mondul Kiri, Koh Kong, Kandal, Kompong Chhnang, Kompong Thom, Preah Vihear, Steong Treng and Kompong Cham.
Impacts:
137,512 affected persons
11 deaths
9,072 evacuated persons
34,137 affected houses
30 damaged houses
87 affected schools
88,187 ha of affected paddy fields
52,637 ha of affected subsidiary crops
Source: NCDM
Additional Data
Country: Cambodia
Affected Area / Region: Northwestern, Northern Plateau and Coastal Areas
Casualties
Affected Families: 27502
Affected Persons: 137512
Displaced Persons: 9072
Damages
Damaged houses: 34,137Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 87Loss of livelihood sources: 88,187 ha of affected paddy fields; 52,637 ha of affected subsidiary crops