Cambodia, Flooding and Storms in Northwestern, Northern Plateau and Coastal Areas (08:36 Oct 13 2020)

Description

As of 13 Oct 2020

As consequences of TS NOUL, TS LINFA, and other tropical depressions, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across the country in the northwestern region, northern plateau, and coastal areas.

The constant heavy rain has caused severe flash floods in 19 provinces, including Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Sihanouk Ville, Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Udor Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kompong Spue, Mondul Kiri, Koh Kong, Kandal, Kompong Chhnang, Kompong Thom, Preah Vihear, Steong Treng and Kompong Cham.

Impacts:

137,512 affected persons

11 deaths

9,072 evacuated persons

34,137 affected houses

30 damaged houses

87 affected schools

88,187 ha of affected paddy fields

52,637 ha of affected subsidiary crops

Source: NCDM

Additional Data

Country: Cambodia

Affected Area / Region: Northwestern, Northern Plateau and Coastal Areas

Casualties

Affected Families: 27502

Affected Persons: 137512

Displaced Persons: 9072

Damages

Damaged houses: 34,137Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 87Loss of livelihood sources: 88,187 ha of affected paddy fields; 52,637 ha of affected subsidiary crops