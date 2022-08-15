Cambodia, Flooding in 16 Provinces (8 Aug 2022)

Tbong Khmum, Cambodia

Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000858-KHM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Batdâmbâng, Bântéay Méanchey, Kaôh Kong, Kep, Krâchéh, Kâmpóng Chhnang, Kâmpóng Thum, Kâmpôt, Môndól Kiri, Otdar Mean Chey, Pouthisat, Preah Vihéar, Rôtânôkiri, Siemréab, Tbong Khmum

DESCRIPTION

Phnom Penh: In the last few days of continuous rain, HE Senior Minister Kun Kim said that 16 provinces and nearly 3,000 families were affected by the floods until some people were evacuated to safety.

Senior Minister Kun Kim, First Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Disaster Management, on August 13, 2022, confirmed the extent of damage caused by floods in 16 provinces. According to Senior Minister Kun Kim, there are 16 affected provinces, including Tbong Khmum, Sihanoukville, Kampot, Koh Kong, Kep, Battambang, Pursat, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Thom, Siem Reap, Kratie, Banteay Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Mondulkiri and Ratanakkiri.

As of today, there are 16 provinces and nearly 3,000 families and more than 40,000 hectares of rice fields across the country, he said. about 15,000 houses were flooded, including 45 houses, 4 flooded pagodas, and 4 schools. evacuated about 277 families in Ratanakkiri province.

on behalf of the National Committee for Disaster Management, HE Senior Minister Kun Kim also prepared 16 search and rescue forces, including medical teams, medicines and equipment to monitor the situation. And coordinate the intervention operation with the Provincial Disaster Secretariat to intervene and evacuate people to safety, as well as to spread the situation to the people to be very careful about the risk due to floods.