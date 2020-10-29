Cambodia: COVID-19 Response - Situation Report (15 October 2020)

115,767

Number of migrants who have returned from overseas since March 2020.

950

Number of migrants returning from Thailand in August & September per day.

274

Number of conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases in Cambodia.

5

Provinces with the highest numbers of migrant returnees targeted by IOM Cambodia activities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hundreds of families in three Cambodian provinces – Pursat, Batambang and Pailin – have been forced to evacuate amid extreme rainfall heralding the arrival of a tropical depression across the Mekong region. Flash ﬂoods have also been hitting.

Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey provinces, causing disruptions for the returning migrants at Obeichoin POE, who had to use a boat to cross the border. As many as 339 migrants per day still return to Cambodia through Obeichoin from Thailand.