Cambodia: COVID-19 Response - Situation Report (13 April - 15 May 2020)

As of 7 May, a total of 90,607 migrants w e r e reported by ff NCCT to have returned from overseas to their home provinces since 21 March. Out of these, 78,328 were reported by GDI to have crossed the border from Thailand to Cambodia. According to GDI, the number of returnees has drastically dropped from over 2,000 per day in early April to around 170 per day in late April and early May.

A RETURNING MIGRANT'S STORY

Sokha, 32yrs old, comes from Mong Reusey District of Battambang Province. She migrated with a six year-old daughter to work in Thailand. In Thailand, she worked as an assistant in a clothes shop in Bangkok. Her wages were not very high but were adequate for herself and her daughter.

When Thailand implemented state of emergency measures on 09 March to control the COVID-19 transmission, Sopha lost her job because the clothes shop for which she was working was closed. She decided to return to Cambodia with her daughter.

When they arrived in Aranyaprathet of Sakaeo Province, a broker approached her and offered to help her and her daughter to cross the border for THB 1,900. She paid the broker and was taken across an unofficial border crossing point in Poi Pet. Upon crossing the border, they were welcomed and transported by the local authorities to the Poi Pet Transit Centre for COVID-19 screening.

“I am happy to return to my home district, but I am very worried about my family’s future. I am worried that my family does not have any means of livelihood here. We are more concerned about our livelihood than COVID-19 because my family may finally die from having nothing to eat even if we do not die from COVID-19.”