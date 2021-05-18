Cambodia COVID-19 Lockdown: Food Security and Nutrition Brief - 6 May 2021

Situation Overview

On 1 April 2021, the Phnom Penh Municipality implemented an overnight curfew (8:00pm-5:00am) and lockdown measures in some villages and sangkats in Khan Sen Sok, Khan Po Sen Chey and Khan Mean Chey to contain the spread of Covid-19. Beginning on 15 April 2021, as Covid-19 positive cases continued to rise, the Government instituted a lockdown for the whole of Phnom Penh and Ta Khmau town of Kandal province for 14 days. These lockdowns were lifted on 6 May 2021; however, Phnom Penh City Hall will continue the three-color zoning system (red, orange, yellow, see next page) and restrictions will remain in certain high-risk areas. A number of lockdowns and red zones have been established in other parts of the country as Covid-19 cases increase (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4).