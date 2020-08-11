Cambodia
Cambodia – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people
Attachments
Summary
In Cambodia, like many countries in South East Asia, the deaths and cases from COVID-19 remain comparatively low. However, especially the secondary impacts of COVID-19 are making it more difficult for older people to access their basic goods and services. This includes access to health facilities and access to sufficient food. HelpAge Cambodia conducted a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment to assess the challenges facing older people and to inform programming and policy decisions.
Key findings
34% of the older people surveyed have reduced the quantity of food eaten since the outbreak of COVID-19, while 16% have reduced the quality. Also 52% of older people have only sufficient food in their homes to last 2 days.
67% of older people do not know where their nearest treating facility is for COVID-19. The top four perceived safety risks that older people face are financial abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, and physical abuse.
40% of older people are feeling worried or anxious most of the time while 31% some of the time. Furthermore 35% of older people reported that they feel depressed about the current situation most of the time.