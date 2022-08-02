Beyond Panic: Exploring Climate Mobilities in Senegal, Guatemala, Cambodia and Kenya - Case Study Report

Case study research in four countries to explore the link between the environmental crisis and migration within the #ClimateOfChange campaign led by WeWorld and funded by the European Union in the framework of the DEAR Programme.

Who is a climate migrant? And how can we discuss the complex nexus between the climate crisis and migration in a manner that is productive and beneficial to those whose lives and livelihoods are most at risk from the climate crisis? These are some of the questions that this report grapples with and that have been the focus of much discussion throughout the #ClimateOfChange project. In seeking to answer them, the University of Bologna draws upon empirical research from four case study countries: Cambodia, Guatemala, Kenya and Senegal. Research was conducted by an interdisciplinary research team combining sociological, agricultural and food systems, human-geographical, and legal perspectives, together with partner Organisations in the field.