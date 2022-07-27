Adopting anticipatory action and shock responsive social protection to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience: Learning from the ASEAN region

Abstract:

The Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has done an independent evaluation of a programme that aimed to promote and institutionalize AA and SRSP in the ASEAN region, including from a sustainable financing perspective.

This evaluation, which comprised a regional study and four country case studies – Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Viet Nam – found that significant progress has been made, specifically in developing a regional policy-level framework and sensitizing governments and other actors to these approaches. But it also uncovered some surprising and challenging questions for the global community working to improve hazard anticipation and response.

This publication provides a look into these outcomes, specifically asking key questions, including:

What is the potential for adoption and institutionalization for AA and SRSP?

To what extent has strategic and sustainable financing for AA and SRSP been considered?

What are the lessons from the COVID-19 cash transfers response experience, and how can they help shape AA and SRSP in the future?

What are the key takeaways and the next steps for the AA and SRSP community?

The programme was run in collaboration with the World Food Programme, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UN Women, Save the Children, People In Need, Dan Church Aid and the German Red Cross, and supported by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.