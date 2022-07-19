The United States provides immediate assistance to respond to widespread food insecurity in Cabo Verde

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an initial $100,000 in immediate humanitarian assistance to Cabo Verde in response to widespread food insecurity resulting from the compounding effects of years of drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation and supply constraints from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

More than 46,000 people—around 10 percent of Cabo Verde’s 480,000 population—are facing food insecurity during the June-to-August 2022 lean season, more than double the number of people affected during the previous peak lean season in 2018. This initial humanitarian assistance will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) provide immediate food assistance for the most vulnerable communities affected by acute food insecurity in Cabo Verde. USAID disaster experts in Washington, DC, and the region will continue to closely monitor humanitarian needs in coordination with our partners on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Cabo Verde and will work to help them recover in this time of need.