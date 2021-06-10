Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel welcomes democratic progress in Cabo Verde and renews United Nations support

Dakar, 10 June 2021- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat ANNADIF, concluded today a two-day visit to Cabo Verde.

This visit is part of his familiarization tour with the authorities in the sub-region, in his new capacity as of Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

In Praia, Mr. ANNADIF was received by His Excellency, the President of Cabo Verde, Mr. Jorge Carlos Fonseca. He also met with the Prime Minister, Mr. José Ulisses Correia, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Rui Figueiredo Soares.

The Special Representative welcomed the democratic progress made by Cabo Verde and encouraged the authorities to maintain their efforts to further consolidate democratic, social justice and development gains.

“Cabo Verde is an example of democratic stability in the sub-region. The United Nations will remain mobilized to accompany the country in its march towards further progress and prosperity,” said Mr. ANNADIF before leaving Praia.

During his visit, the Special Representative also met with the United Nations country team. He congratulated all the agencies for the work accomplished and encouraged them to persevere in order to maintain a quality partnership for the development of Cabo Verde.

