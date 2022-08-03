Resilient Transport in Small Island Developing States - From a "Call to Action" to Actions

Authors: Dung Anh Hoang, Frederico Pedroso, Bowen Wang, Maria Cordeiro, and Keren Charles.

Aims and Objectives

Small island developing states (SIDS) are among the most exposed, vulnerable countries in the world to natural hazards and the impacts of climate change. SIDS are already experiencing significant economic and social losses from climate change impacts. Extreme weather events such as flooding and hurricanes significantly affect the transport sector, with damage from such events accounting for a large percentage of total infrastructure damage costs. The need for climate adaptation is recognized in SIDS’ nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The World Bank supports its clients in implementing nationally determined contribution objectives and actions. The World Bank Group Climate Change Action Plan sets a climate finance target of 35 percent of World Bank Group commitments by 2025. This is expected to translate to US$25 billion average annual climate financing between 2021 and 2025, with 50 percent to be dedicated to climate adaptation. Furthermore, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties the World Bank announced the alignment of its financial commitments with the Paris Agreement objectives by 2030 and inclusion of country climate development reports, which are a new diagnostic assessment for client country engagement, to identify and prioritize opportunities for high-impact climate action.

The World Bank’s programmatic technical assistance, Resilient Transport in Small Island Developing States, implemented with the aim of enhancing the resilience of the transport sector in SIDS, was delivered in three phases. Phase 1, completed in 2017, addressed the urgent need to enhance the climate resilience of the transport sector in SIDS and proposed a holistic framework to integrate climate resilience considerations systematically into transport asset infrastructure lifecycles. Phase 1 included production of the report Climate and Disaster Resilient Transport in Small Island States: A Call for Action (World Bank 2017a). Phase 2 implemented the resilient transport framework across four selected countries in the Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean. Phase 3 promoted knowledge sharing through an online training course and a knowledge platform (i-Knowledge) to disseminate materials online for easy access of client countries and partners.

The objective of this report, Resilient Transport in Small Island Developing States—From “A Call for Action” to Actions, is to help practitioners integrate climate resilience considerations into transport asset management and thus enhance climate resilience in the transport sector of SIDS (Phases 2 and 3 of the technical assistance). The report starts by introducing the topic of natural hazards and climate change in SIDS and how they affect the transport sector. The report describes how governments can develop resilient transport asset management systems (TAMS) and then summarizes the activities implemented in four SIDS—Cape Verde in Africa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, and Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the Pacific—and shares lessons learned to improve the approach and framework. Finally, the report introduces an online training course on resilient TAMS and the i-Knowledge platform.