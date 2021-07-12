New World Bank Support for Equitable Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Cabo Verde

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 - The World Bank approved an additional financing of $10 million from the International Development Association (IDA) to enable safe, affordable, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure effective vaccine deployment in Cabo Verde.

Cabo Verde’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help further strengthen the vaccination system and national systems for public health preparedness.

“Cabo Verde was the first country in Africa to benefit from a World Bank support for vaccine deployment to fight the pandemic. Despite the strong commitment of the Government, the availability of vaccines has been a huge constraint. Vaccination in Cabo Verde is crucial for the resumption of tourism and, consequently, the economic recovery of the country, severely impacted by the pandemic with a GDP contraction of 14.8% in 2020”, said Eneida Fernandes, World Bank Resident Representative.

This new support will help the government achieve its national vaccination coverage target of 70 percent of the population by December 2021, by supporting the procurement and deployment of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for about 130,000 people.

With this additional financing, the support provided by the Cabo Verde’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Project amounts to a total of $20.94 million. “This additional support will provide upfront financing to help the government to purchase and deploy COVID-19 vaccines to reach the government target of vaccinate 100% of the adult population, and to strengthen health system’s capacities necessary for a successful vaccine deployment”, said Edson Correia Araujo, World Bank Task Team Leader.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Cabo Verde began on March 19, 2021, prioritizing people 60 years of age and older and essential workers, and in June was extended to all adults over 18 years of age. As of July 1, 22% of the adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The World Bank Group's Response to COVID-19

The World Bank, mindful of its role as one of the largest sources of financing for developing countries, is taking broad and effective measures to help developing countries respond to the health, social and economic effects of COVID-19. These measures include a $12 billion envelope to help purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, as well as to strengthen the immunization systems.

