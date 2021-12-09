Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 9 December 2021 - COVID-19

(excerpt)

COVID-19

A few COVID-19 updates for you. New shipments of vaccines have arrived in Latin America and the Caribbean through COVAX this week. More than 1.3 million doses arrived in Ecuador, while Guyana received more than 42,000 doses. Our colleagues at the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) tell us that more than 72 million doses have been delivered so far to 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. And in Cabo Verde, in Africa, the Resident Coordinator there, Ana Patricia Graça, says that more than 65,000 doses arrived in the country yesterday, with nearly 140,000 more expected by the end of this month. This will allow young people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. The UN team has been supporting authorities since the onset of the pandemic, in a number of sectors. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also working to enhance lab capacity to improve genomic sequencing, which will help the country swiftly detect new variants, such as Omicron. With support from the UN team and other partners, Cabo Verde has already reached full vaccination of 65 per cent of the adult population, 18 years or older.