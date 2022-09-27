Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 September 2022 - Cabo Verde

(excerpt)

Cabo Verde

Quick update from Cabo Verde, where our team, led by Resident Coordinator Ana Patricia Graça, has been stepping up efforts to support authorities to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Across three islands, we have supported the creation of 1,000 jobs in 24 rural communities. For its part, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) supported the reforestation of more than 1,000 hectares of land through a four-year programme funded by the European Union, which has just concluded. With innovative public-private investments, we are also helping install solar parks that supply electricity to a water desalination plant, benefiting more than 11,000 people on two islands. This is the result of just one of the nearly 30 initiatives bridging clean energy and water needs, supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the Global Environment Facility. For their part, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) are also supporting 7,000 people in vulnerable communities with a process to design and rebuild inclusive public spaces.