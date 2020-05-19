Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 11 May 2020 - Cabo Verde

(excerpts)

Cabo Verde

And just to go back to our field work. In terms of our UN country teams, I wanted to flag that in Cabo Verde, where there are more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Resident Coordinator, Ana Patricia Graça, and the Government are leading a response and recovery coordination platform. That effort brings together Government Ministries, civil society organizations, the private sector and international partners.

As part of their call for solidarity, the UN staff in Cabo Verde have donated part of their salaries to support the Government’s efforts to address the impacts of the virus pandemic on the local population.

And WHO there is also providing medical equipment and technical assistance to health workers, hospitals, and labs. UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) are providing tests and are ensuring the continuity of maternal and neonatal health services.

The UN team is also boosting job creation, with a special focus on youth and women. UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and UN-Habitat are also supporting local authorities to create temporary jobs in areas including revamping markets, streets and public works.

The UN team is also boosting innovation and technology solutions through UNDP’s Accelerator Labs, encouraging start-ups and crowdfunding platforms.