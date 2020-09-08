Cabo Verde - Tropical Storm RENE (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, INMG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2020)

The new Tropical Storm named RENE formed on 7 August, passed over Boa Vista island of 7 September, and is moving west-north, west over sea, towards the western group of Cabo Verde islands. On 8 September, its centre was located over the sea approximately 60 km west of Boa Vista, and 90 km south-east of São Nicolau, with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h. RENE is forecast to pass along the southern coast of São Nicolau, São Antão, and São Vicente in the morning of 8 September, as a Tropical Storm. Afterwards, it is expected to strengthen as it moves north-west over the central-eastern Atlantic. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Cabo Verde islands and heavy rain, strong wind are forecast over Cape Verde on 8 September.