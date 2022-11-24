Cabo Verde: Drought, Operation update No. 2, DREF No. MDRCV003

Summary of major revisions to the emergency plan of action:

This operation update aims to inform stakeholders of implementation progress since last update and to extend the operational deadline by two months at no cost (new end date: 31 December 2022) to allow the IFRC and the Cruz Vermelha de Cabo Verde (CVCV) to complete the cash distribution and outstanding repairs of wells and boreholes for targeted communities.

The additional period requested is due to challenges encountered during the operation, linked with financial reporting and complex mechanisms of fund transfer. No additional allocation is requested, and the initial budget of CHF 251,386 will be implemented within the new timeframe.

Due to the worsening food insecurity situation in the country, the CVCV has included in ongoing activities, the development of a Plan of Action on the basis of which, it shall seek to be included into the Hunger Crisis Emergency Appeal. This will also support exit plans from this operation.

Please access the EPoA here and the DREF Operation Update no.1

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The country is facing one of the worst drought crises since the 1990s. Rains continue to be rare, and production does not even cover 1% of the country's food needs. Most of the Cape Verdean population lives from agriculture (22% of the active population is employed by the agricultural sector, of which 82% is in rural areas); and tourism affected by COVID19 measures (around 70%). This situation has caused approximatively 24.2% of the population to live in poverty and 9.2% in extreme poverty.

Farmers find it increasingly difficult to continue their productive activities. After more than four seasons of considerable rainfall deficit, agricultural productivity yields have deteriorated drastically dwindled and aquifers did not recharge, which affects access to water for the population and their livelihood activities. See more detail in the DREF Operation, and in the DREF Operation Update no.1 In February 2022, the Cape Verdean government declared a state of emergency due to this exceptional drought. A report from the Harmonised Framework in March 2022, predicted a worrying situation for this year's lean season (June to August 2022) of 46,093 food insecure people (10% of the population) of which 43,003 were in crisis (Ph 3) and 3,090 in emergency phase (Ph 4).

The food insecurity situation worsened further between May and July 2022. Based on the WFP and FAO report, the Government of Cape Verde recognizes that at least 30% (approximately 168,570 people) of the population is at high risk of deteriorating food security conditions.

Despite some rainfall since September 2022, the situation does not seem to be improving, as indicated by the Council of Ministers in the same month. A national plan for adaptation to climate change in Cape Verde has been approved by the government and provides for interventions in the institutional framework, in technology and in the resilience of the most vulnerable for 30 million euros until 2026.