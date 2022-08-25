Cabo Verde: Belgium's contribution through the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA)

The situation in Cabo Verde has deteriorated significantly following five consecutive years of drought, the economic effects of COVID-19, rising prices and the impact of the war in Ukraine. This has affected the country’s economy at national and local levels, as well as agricultural production capacities, livelihoods, and households’ food security and nutrition. The number of people in acute food insecurity has increased fourfold compared with the country’s historical average, with nearly 10 percent of the total population likely in Phase 3 and above between June and August 2022 – 43 000 people in Crisis (Phase 3) and around 3 000 in Emergency (Phase 4).

The war in Ukraine and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global prices and trade/transport will continue to strongly impact Cabo Verde, as the country imports 80 percent of the food consumed. Based on the evolving situation in Ukraine, sustained price increases and stronger disruptions to trade in late 2022 and throughout 2023 are expected, requiring anticipatory actions to mitigate their subsequent effects on food security.