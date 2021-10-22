WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 242,175 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.6 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

15,768 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP reached a total of 15,768 floodaffected and internally displaced persons (IDPs) persons.

This included 4,656 of flood-affected beneficiaries (48 percent women and 52 percent men) and 11,112 IDPs (54 percent women and 46 percent men). The flood and IDP beneficiaries received cash-based transfers in USD 68,790 and USD 173,385 respectively.

• The Government administered 2,200,871 doses of COVID19 vaccines in September representing a 61-percent increase compared to 1,370,123 doses in August.

• As part of the UN Food Systems Summit, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire organized a national consultation workshop involving various stakeholders to agree on the way forward to improve food systems in the country.

• The influx of refugees from Burkina Faso into northern Côte d’Ivoire continued over the month. The number of registered refugees rose from 500 in June to 2,441 in September. Refugees received assistance from the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, UNHCR, and UNICEF with WFP assistance due to resource constraints.

• WFP met with the steering committee that comprised of WFP HQ, WFP Côte d’Ivoire CO and Louis Dreyfus Foundation (LDF). In that meeting key achievements, challenges, and recommendations related to WFP’s resilience project funded by LDF were presented. The outcomes of the meeting will allow WFP to enhance progress during the next phase of the project.

• WFP has started the implementation of the second cycle of the McGovern-Dole Food for Education Programme by organizing a series of workshops to develop monitoring tools and strengthen the capacity of cooperating partners to monitor the implementation of school feeding activities.

• WFP met relevant ministries of employment and social protection, UNDP, and ILO to prepare a project proposal for scaling up WFP’s pilot project on youth employment.

• The security situation in Côte d'Ivoire remained calm but continues to be unpredictable with the persistent threat of potential armed attacks by non-state armed groups.

The Government of Côte d’Ivoire has intensified its efforts to protect the population by introducing stronger security measures along the north and northwest borders with Burkina Faso.