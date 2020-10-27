WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

2,867 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 103,819 cash-based transfers made

USD 10.3 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

6,915 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

The new school year started slowly on September 14, 2020, as students and parents prepared to return to school in the midst of COVID-19. Under the guidelines of the Government, schools are putting preventive and hygienic measures in place to ensure safe return of students, such as mandatory wearing of masks and making available hydroalcoholic gel and disinfectant equipment in the classrooms. Despite the delayed shipment of food commodities to Côte d’Ivoire due to COVID-19, the school feeding programme was able to resume its operation thanks to the contribution of WFPsupported smallholder farmer groups. Since the reopening of schools in September, 44.9 mt of food supplies (rice, paddy rice, corn, etc.) and XOF 2,182,700 (approx. USD 4,000) were made available to 46 school canteens, providing 13 days of meals to school children.

WFP and UNAIDS are partnering to provide relief response to COVID-19, and in September 1,149 out of the planned 1,328 households (approx. 8,000 people), identified as the most vulnerable (PLHIV and key population), received cash assistance in the district of Abidjan. The remaining households will receive the financial assistance in October.

WFP continued to support the voluntary repatriation of Ivorian returnees in partnership with UNHCR and the Direction d’Aide et d’Assistance aux Réfugiés et et Apatrides (DAARA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which took place on September 10, 2020 in Danané. To facilitate their return and enable them to meet their immediate food needs, 2.9 mt of food (rice, oil, beans) have been distributed to 63 beneficiaries.

Income generating activities as part of the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme that ended in December 2019 are continuing to flourish. A programme that was initially launched to strengthen livelihoods and resilience of Ivorian returnees and vulnerable host communities is proving to be sustainable thanks to the dedicated engagement of the beneficiaries, which contributed to improved income level and food security, further allowing them to reinvest back into the project for continued growth. A monitoring visit by WFP demonstrated positive progress in aquaculture and in traditional poultry farms, where 1,000 households (approx. 5,000 people) depend on these income generating activities for their livelihood.

WFP continues to support access of targeted women smallholder farmers to stable and competitive markets, as part of the Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) programme, by partnering up with Producers’ Sales Office (BVP). An electronic platform linking smallholder farmer groups (producers) with buyers and providing market prices-related information was made available. Currently, 36 of the 40 smallholder groups who are registered in the platform were matched with various vendors 66 times, significantly increasing their access to markets and empowering them to play an active role in the agri-food value chain.

WFP and UNESCO are working together to improve the foundational literacy level of 300 women smallholder farmers as part of the SAMS programme, which will provide increased access to relevant information about the prices and marketing opportunities of their agricultural production. Additionally, a pilot project was launched in one village in the northern region to provide pedagogical courses online by providing smartphones to women farmers to follow additional lessons at home.

To assist those struggling to use smartphones, WFP is resuming its classes that had been suspended due to COVID-19 and mobilizing attendance rate of women farmers during the harvest period in order to encourage women to participate in planned trainings. To better address these challenges, WFP is raising awareness on the benefit of the literacy courses to the family/community members of women farmers.