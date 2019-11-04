WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

9mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2,260 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.8 m six months (October 2019 - March 2020) net funding requirements

6,395 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• As part of the preparation of the new National Development Plan (PND 2021-2025), the Government organized several regional workshops, from 9 September to 3 October. The objectives were to conduct a local review of the implementation, achievements and lessons learned of the current development plan (PND 2016-2020). The priorities of each locality for the next five years were also identified, based on the needs of the local communities. WFP participated in these workshops in localities where it has a presence, to discuss about lessons learned and recommendations to improve education, health, environment, peace and social cohesion, agriculture and human capital development.

• Following the three-months summer holidays, primary schools across the country reopened gradually starting September. Only few canteens in two localities out of the seven WFP assists were functional, and hot lunches were provided to 6,341 schoolchildren.

• In the localities targeted as part of the Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) initiative, over 33.5 mt of vegetables were produced and harvested. A part of this production is expected to be allocated to school canteens, another part consumed, and another part sold to increase their food security, nutrition and income. The heavy and violent rains started in September are causing disturbances in the smallholder farmers’ activities in some northern localities and material damage to their agricultural equipment and units. WFP is monitoring the situation closely and ready to complement the efforts of the local communities should the situation aggravate.

• In partnership with UNHCR and DAARA of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP assisted the voluntary repatriation of Ivorian returnees, providing relief food assistance through cash-based transfers to 54 returnees.

Three other convoys of returnees planned by UNHCR in September did not occur due to the difficulties in road access following heavy rains.