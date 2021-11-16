WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

113,802 mt of food assistance distributed.

USD 26,200 cash-based transfers made.

USD 4 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements.

66,859 people assisted in October 2021.

Operational Updates

• Ghana, Botswana, and Côte d’Ivoire were selected by the African Union for the validation of the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) guidelines. A two-day workshop was held in Abidjan from 20 to 21 October, attended by government officials and several stakeholders to validate the HGSF guidelines. The inputs are expected to be incorporated in the final draft of the guidelines to serve as a compass for the design and implementation of any HGSF in Africa.

• WFP distributed food to 66,859 beneficiaries (42 percent women and 58 percent men); that comprised 65,859 school canteen children, 70 floods affected, and 930 internally displaced persons by the post-election crisis.

• A total of 3,322,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in October compared to 2,200,871 in September. COVID-19 related death cases were 695 compared to 624 in September.

• The WFP Country Director in Côte d’Ivoire visited Korhogo field office and extended his visit to the Burkina Faso refugees in the northern part of the country. The first influx of these refugees arrived in June 2020 and increased to 2,000. They are accommodated by host families and received non-food assistance from UNHCR and UNICEF and some food from local authorities back in June. Given the current number of refugees; and without a request from the Government, WFP cannot provide food assistance for the time being. The priority needs expressed by the refugees to the Country Director include food, non-food, and scholastic support to their children.

• WFP’s health supply chain in Côte d’Ivoire – in collaboration with the ministry of health – started working on emergency response preparedness to prepare the country to swiftly respond to any pandemic outbreak. The health supply also started working in Gbeke region to enhance visibility and management of medicine supply and distribution of the medicine supplies. The health supply further supported the central medical stores to optimize their distribution network by introducing an appropriate fleet management system.

• From 24 to 29 October 2021, WFP received a support mission from the WFP headquarters to strengthen the capacities of WFP Côte d’Ivoire by introducing the new McGovern Dole guidelines for implementing the second phase USDA/Mc Govern Dole funded school feeding.