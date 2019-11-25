25 Nov 2019

WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, October 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
In Numbers
128.67 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 5,629 cash-based transfers made
US$ 2.5 m six months (October 2019 - March 2020) net funding requirements
82,226 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• Heavy rainfalls across the country that intensified between 11 October and 13 October affected over 1,900 households in 14 localities and resulted in significant material damages. In some of the most heavily affected areas in the south of Côte d’Ivoire such as Grand Bassam, Abobo, Aboisso, Ayamé and Alepé, local authorities and communities provided the initial assistance to over 960 flood-affected households with relief food and non-food items. The detailed situation and needs assessment are ongoing by the Government and partners and local actors are coordinating the multi-sectorial emergency assistance to be provided. WFP plans to complement government efforts by assisting 100 most vulnerable floodaffected households through cash transfers to cover their immediate food needs.

• In October, nutritious hot school meals were provided to 82,091 schoolchildren in targeted northern, north-eastern and western localities to contribute to better nutrition through diverse meals and keeping children in schools.

• In partnership with UNHCR and the Direction d’Aide et d’Assistance aux Réfugiés et Apatrides (DAARA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP provided relief food assistance to 135 Ivorian returnees (71 children, 35 women and 29 men) coming from Mali. Meanwhile, all scheduled voluntary convoys in October were cancelled due to poor road conditions caused by the rainy season. The repatriation process in the west is expected to resume once the rainfall season is over.

• Meanwhile, food assistance for asset (FFA) activities targeting 100 returnees and vulnerable host populations are ongoing in the west of Côte d’Ivoire. The participants of the programme were connected to WFP’s financial provider’s platform to receive the planned three months (October to December) cash-based transfers, to address their food needs while waiting for their agriculture-based livelihood activities to take off.

• WFP is scaling up its Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme to reach a total of 48 farmer groups in 2019 since the start with 10 farmer groups in 2017. The new 13 farmer groups were identified to be integrated into ongoing activities. Meanwhile, existing farmer groups assisted are experiencing a successful harvest during the current agricultural campaign. Over 44.8 mt of diversified vegetables including tomato, pepper, eggplant, cabbage, zucchini and okra were harvested between September and October 2019.

