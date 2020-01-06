WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

750 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 23.953 cash based transfers made

US$ 2.2 m six months (November 2019 - April 2020) net funding requirements

120,280 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• The Rome-based agencies (WFP, FAO and IFAD) had a joint stand at the biennial International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA) held in Abidjan from 22 November 2019 to 1 December 2019.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, this year’s thematic was Smart Agriculture & Technological Innovations. This exhibition was an opportunity for WFP to present to the visitors its integrated Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme and the results achieved so far. WFP has been gradually scaling-up this programme, increasing from 1,000 to over 4,800 women’s smallholder farmers assisted between 2017 and 2019.

Some of these women were invited to present the tools and innovative food transformation and conservation technologies they were introduced to and share their experiences. The exhibition gave these women a great boost in visibility whilst sensitizing the public about the importance of eliminating food waste and reducing post-harvest losses in achieving SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).

• In November, 119,979 children benefited from nutritious hot school meals as part of the WFPsupported school feeding programme. This programme targets communities in northern, north-eastern and western localities and aims to complement national efforts in addressing school children’s nutritional needs while contributing to improved achievements in schools.

• To assist the flood-affected populations (over 9,500 people) in 14 localities following heavy rainfalls in October, the Government and humanitarian actors are coordinating the multi-sectorial emergency assistance to be provided. The Government has provided the initial assistance to 4,800 people, and WFP launched an emergency operation to provide food assistance to an additional 849 vulnerable and flood-affected people in the three most affected areas: Aboisso, Ayame and Bonoua. In partnership with Croix Rouge of Cote d’Ivoire, relief cash-based transfers will be provided to targeted households in December, to cover their food and non-food requirements. Specific attention was given to people that lost their homes, numerous families, pregnant and lactating women and girls