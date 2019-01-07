WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

368 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 7,173 cash-based transfers made

2,550 women’s farmer groups assisted. WFP increased assistance to 35 women’s farmer groups, increasing from 1,023 farmers.

118,785 people assisted in NOVEMBER 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP is supporting the development of a national rice fortification strategy to reduce micronutrient deficiencies, particularly in iron, folic acid and zinc, as part of the technical support to the Government for the implementation of the National Multisectorial Nutrition Plan (PNMN 2016-2020). To learn from the Chinese model, WFP and government officials from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Timor Leste participated in a rice processing and fortification workshop organized by the WFP Centre of Excellence in China. The participants had the opportunity to learn about the rice processing chain, fortification process and technologies, through visits and exchanges with smallholder rice producers, manufacturers of food processing and quality control equipment, fortified rice suppliers and rice fortification research centres.

• The food assistance-for assets (FFA) programme supporting asset creation and reintegration of returnees and vulnerable host populations is ongoing in western Côte d’Ivoire. WFP registered 1,500 participants (85 percent recently returned Ivorian refugees and 15 percent host populations) to be involved in FFA activities from October to December 2018. Activities during this last trimester will include lowland rehabilitation, orange-fleshed sweet potato and cassava production, poultry farming, fish farming and frog farming. In November, WFP provided food production inputs, processing equipment and training. Support to improve post-harvest loss management, market access and organizational skills is also ongoing.

• Nine women’s smallholder farmers out of the 35 groups supported under the Small Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) project received training on improved conservation technologies, including on the use of hermetic bags and silos and on drying techniques of vegetables. Farmer groups were selected on the basis of their high levels of maize production.

• In November, 118,632 public primary school students in WFP-targeted regions benefited from nutritious hot lunches. In three localities, WFPassisted women’s smallholder farmer groups donated to local school canteens a part of their production, including vitamin-A rich orangefleshed sweet potato. This contributed in diversifying and enriching the nutrient content of the school lunches, which the children really enjoyed.

• WFP is supporting the preparation of the 4th edition of the African School Food Day (JAAS) which will be held in Côte d’Ivoire on 1 March 2019, following the commitment of the Government to co-host this continental event with the African Union. A national committee was formed, which is led by the Prime Minister. WFP is participating at the technical level with the various government focal points to ensure its successful occurrence.